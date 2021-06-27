Gear up for another day of triple-digit record breaking heat

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – If you are one that enjoys desert southwest heat, we are experiencing it here in the Pacific Northwest for another two days.

After hitting our all-time high record in Portland on Saturday, we are likely going to see that again Sunday with temperatures expected to jump another 5 degrees. Saturday brought in a lot of daily high records — Portland hit 108, with most communities in the Portland metro area topping off at 105. We also broke the morning low temperature in Portland Saturday, with a low of 70 degrees. It’s possible that we do not make it below 75 degrees Sunday, Monday or Tuesday morning.

The stifling heat builds Sunday, with high temperatures expected to top off in the 110 to 115 range in the Willamette Valley. This will put us beyond the all-time record high of 108 from Saturday.

Notice that pink shade over the Portland region? That is going to be the unbelievable heat that is expected Sunday. This is all because of a building area of high pressure and a thermal trough that is allowing for an east wind to generate extreme temperatures.

With that in mind, we want to stress to stay cool and go through all the safety measure that you can think of. Drink water, stay indoors during the peak heating hours of the day, check on your family, neighbors, pets.

Unfortunately, most of the day is going to be feeling like peak heating hours. We are expecting to spend at least 10 to 13 hours above 90 degrees Sunday (starting around 9 or 10 a.m.) Not only will we spend a chunk of the day above 90, but we will spend a lot of the day above 100 degrees. I expect temperatures to be near 100 by mid-day, before dropping below 100 around 9 p.m. Sunday and Monday nights.

I do want to mention, that the northern Oregon coast, will likely see temperatures into the 90s Sunday. If the wind is strong enough out of the east, we may have some impressive temperatures coming out of the Oregon coast. If you want to find cooler temperatures, you need to fall south to the central Oregon coast, but it will be dealing with warmer temperatures on Sunday compared to Saturday.

The extended forecast doesn’t bring in much relief. We will be about average all week with no rain in the forecast.

This is the time of the year that we start to dry out, but we don’t typically see this type of heat right now. July begins on Thursday, with high temperatures floating in the lower 90s.