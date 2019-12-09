Gearing up for a rainy week after a dry Monday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – December is usually a wet time for us in the Pacific Northwest and this week we will start to see more chances at that rain.

The frequency for rain in December is 61% on average and we will tap into that this week. Monday will be a dry day, but a front will arrive on Tuesday and that opens up the gate for more chances this week, especially by Wednesday night.

Tuesday’s Rain

Heavier Rain Wednesday

Thursday Forecast

Lingering Moisture Friday

Our first front will pass around mid-day Tuesday. This will provide some moisture, but it won’t add up to much. Potentially .10 – .20 inches around Portland, but many may even see a little less than that.

It will be the deeper moisture that arrives with the system Wednesday that will start to shoot our rain totals up a bit more. With some support aloft and a decent transport of water, we will likely see upwards to an inch of rain by the time we reach Thursday morning.

Weather models are projecting around 1 to 1.50 inches of rain by the time we wrap up Thursday. That means we will have a fairly wet 24 hours from Wednesday night to Thursday night. One of our weather models has about .90 inches by Thursday morning. That is the rain total coming from Tuesday and Wednesday up to Thursday morning.

Stay dry out there and if you’re hoping for some dry time, it will be Wednesday morning/early afternoon before the steady rain arrives by evening.