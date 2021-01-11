Gearing up for another atmospheric river this week

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Are you ready for some more winter rain? We have another wet and mild week that is going to offer a lot of rain through Wednesday.

Monday is going to be an interesting forecast because we are waiting for the moisture to settle south and it is likely that it will stay north for a chunk of the day. Once that moisture settles in, it will be wet for a large span of time. Why don’t we start with the morning forecast, where light rain and showers are expected through northwest Oregon and southwest Washington? If you cycle through the futurecast slideshow below, you may notice that the rain doesn’t really reach the valley until the evening. Locations like Salem may spend most of the day without rain. Everyone will start to see the rain pick up in the evening hours after dinner.

Count on rain for most the day for areas like Astoria and Warrenton, with rain moving south through the day. It will take some time, but once the rain reaches your location, it’s likely going to stick around. Vancouver and Portland will be very close to the source, so I would be prepared for some light rain or mist during the morning and afternoon with consistent rain by evening. You can see the rain totals by late Monday night when we wrap up our last show for the day. Impressive totals for areas like Astoria and way less rain for Salem. The combination of the rain and the king tides the next few days, will definitely be a cause of concern for flooding for the Oregon coast.

It is likely that Tuesday is a complete wash out for the region. That source of water really connects on Tuesday and it will be a mild and wet day. The warmer air will keep the snow levels well above the passes, so this won’t be a snow event. This is going to bring rain for the ski resorts too.

Temperatures to sit around 50 degrees on Monday with highs in the mid 50s by Tuesday. You will likely wake up to some fog south of Portland in the valley, that will be the second or third day in a row of central Willamette Valley fog. That should improve through the morning hours.