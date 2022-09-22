PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – We are counting down the hours to fall (6:03 p.m.)!

Thursday will bring a change in the wind direction. With that, we can expect a stronger marine influence in the forecast. Portland will have morning clouds and afternoon sunshine. This will be similar for most around the Willamette Valley.

Temperatures will begin in the 50s and warm to the lower to mid-70s. That westerly flow will keep most locations cooler than what we had in the forecast earlier this week.

The chance for rain across the state will depart as the low pressure that was the engine to all of the disruptions is going to get pulled northeast. Expect just an average to slightly below-average day as far as afternoon temperatures go across the state. It will be cooler aloft too, with a high around 54 coming out of Government Camp.

If you’re making some plans now for Friday night, you will just need a jacket or sweatshirt. No rain in the forecast for any of the football games.