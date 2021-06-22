Get ready: The oven heats up this weekend in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Tuesday will feel slightly cooler than Monday, which tied and broke a number of records.

There was a record tie in Portland at 96 (1992), in Hillsboro 95 (1958), with a new record of 95 in Vancouver beating the old record of 91 from 1938. It was 97 in Roseburg passing the 1958 record of 94.

Temps on Tuesday will be in the mid-80s, then low 80s for mid-week. The oven turns on this weekend with temperatures near 95-100.

As of now, there is no rain in the immediate forecast for Northwest Oregon.

Recognizing the 🌶 apps: There are weather apps advertising 105° for this Saturday. It’s in the realm of possibilities BUT would be on the high end of temperature extremes for this time of year. The all-time high for June in Portland (downtown from 1874 or PDX from 1941) is 102°.

However, we’re still 5 days out. I saw models last week going bonkers with Monday’s high. We did not achieve 100 as was advertised last week. So we will keep eyes on this, as usual.

Thunderstorms: Tuesday may bring some wetting rain to portions of central and eastern Oregon, but new fire starts due to lightning and erratic wind will pose an additional fire risk. The area highlighted in dark green represents a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms. (1-MRGL (dark green) – Marginal risk – An area of severe storms of either limited organization and longevity, or very low coverage and marginal intensity. -SPC)