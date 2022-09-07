PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We’re hitting the final stretch of summer here and it continues to provide.

After a day in the lower 90s, we will retreat back to closer to the average on Wednesday. This is due to a strong onshore push from a nearby trough that is attempting to work east into the Pacific Northwest over the next two days.

With that, we have wonderful weather for outdoor activities for the next couple of days. If you’re thinking about a bike ride in the morning, those temperatures will be in the lower to upper 60s. Expect a few passing clouds, but nothing around that would require you to take a rain check.

You may be asking if this cooler air mass will bring any rain later in the day. Like most days this summer, that answer is no. In fact, it will just be a bright and sunny day.

Swipe through the slideshow below to see the weather in your area.

We continue to have fire weather alerts around the state today. We have red flag warnings and fire weather watches in place for the day through the Cascades and points east. There are no fire-related alerts in the Willamette Valley today, but we anticipate an alert coming Friday.

For those of you in The Dalles or out through the lower Columbia Basin, you will have to be extra cautious today.

Have a great Wednesday!