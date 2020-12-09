Get your dry time in! Mild conditions in front of next rain

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Patchy fog is chipping away and clouds are deciding if they want to stick around or not today, which is going to be the theme for Portland and most neighborhoods nearby this afternoon.

Clouds are around but should be broken enough for sunshine as the day moves along. It will just take a little more effort to mix some dry air into the valley and areas of the Columbia River Gorge but we should get there. However, the mountain is looking gorgeous late morning and it’s mostly blue over in The Dalles (check out the photos in the slideshow).

Let’s go with a forecast in the lower 50s with some locations catching an extra boost to the mid 50s. Again, there may be some lingering fog around for mid-day but most of that should be on the out as the afternoon takes over. Now, the western Gorge will deal with more clouds than to the east, where it will be drier. You can already tell from the camera in The Dalles, that we aren’t dealing with much cloud cover.

Weather observations across the greater Portland metro area are mainly hovering in the upper 40s as of 11 a.m. The one exception, the Portland Airport is already sitting at 52 degrees. We may be one of the locations that ends up finding a high temperature today a little more mild than some of the neighborhoods that are in the 40s near mid-day. Regardless, after a night of rain (.35 inches), we are looking to dry for our Wednesday. Well, for the most part, since there are a few lingering showers in the forecast, but I wouldn’t expect rain for 90 percent of you.

Let me show you the extended forecast for our evening. Notice that there is a batch of showers and some clouds moving through the valley around 5:30 p.m. There is some support from models for a few isolated showers developing in the early evening hours.

Upper-level convergence may help generate some showers for the higher terrain. I think that will be better supported to the north of us in Washington for the foothills. The ski resorts are still waiting on December mountain snow, which you can read about here.

A fan favorite of the holidays is going and checking out all the beautiful light decorations. Tonight would be a dry night for a cruise or a walk to do that. Something you can do distanced and you won’t have to worry about a rainy environment to slow you down. Temperatures are going to be slightly chilly in the 40s, but a cup of hot chocolate goes a long way. Some patchy areas of fog may be possible, but if it’s not that thick, it may just add more of a glow to the lights as that light hits the water droplets.