Gloomy overhead with scattered showers to finish the week

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The early morning hours of our Friday are going to start gloomy and potentially damp. A weak system moving our direction will push a warm front our direction and this will lead to showers developing. This will likely stay south of Portland, however, a few isolated showers are possible in the morning. It would be a light rain, but enough to get the ground wet. If you’re in areas like Corvallis or live in Linn County, you may have a bit more rain than we will up north on I-5.

The day planner for your Friday will look a bit dreary, with clouds around most of the day. The afternoon may bring in some blue but it doesn’t look to be much. An isolated shower in the morning, but it will mostly be drying up by mid-day. Leaving behind just cloudy conditions for the afternoon. If we have sunshine fighting through the clouds, it will likely be in the late afternoon. Temperatures warming to the lower 60s tomorrow, topping off around 63.

The Oregon Coast will be slightly cooler, with temperatures mostly in the mid-to-upper 50s. Expect a cloudy day with a chance for rain, especially for communities like Newport. Still looking to be warmer for The Dalles and Pendleton with cooler temperatures around Bend. The wind will also be a bit breezy for you folks in Central Oregon. Friday will be a warm up for what will arrive on Saturday.