Go ahead, brag about August weather this week

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Our daytime high in Portland was a modest 72 degrees on Tuesday. That would be considered a normal daytime high in May for Portland — not August — but who’s complaining?

The last time PDX registered a max temperature of 71 was June 15. On the flip side, 71 was Portland’s coolest temperature Friday the 13th with 96 as the high. Remember it was just a week ago we were smack in the middle of a heat wave with triple-digit temps two days in a row.

For our inquiring minds, I’ve crunched some numbers. Memorize these figures and use them at your next weather convention.

In Portland, the maximum temperature is 70 degrees or more 90.4% of the time in August.

The maximum temperature is 75 degrees or more 70.2% of the time in August.

The maximum temperature is 80 degrees or more 44.5% of the time in August.

The maximum temperature is 90 degrees or more 12.3% of the time in August.

The maximum temperature is 100 degrees or more 1.5% of the time in August.

The maximum temperature is 105 degrees or more 0.2% of the time in August.

Stats provided by National Weather Service Portland

Tuesday’s rainfall totals for PDX were just a trace. Total rain month to date for August is 0.03 inches. It’s not like August is a big rainmaker for us, but that’s a trickle. The deficit for the water year is a whopping -8.64 inches.

That puts us in the running for 5th position as the driest water year on record for Portland. Before you jot that one down, we have to get to the end of the water year before making the final call. We still have until the end of September to collect some drops.

We’re turning up the dial on the sunshine today with expected highs near normal in the low 80s. An element of haze may trail overhead today as winds aloft are shifting again from the north/northeast. That will push much of the wildfire smoke to the south.

This timelapse below captures the Caldor Fire in Northern California Tuesday Aug 17. It has destroyed more than 22,900 acres near Highway 50 halfway between Placerville and Lake Tahoe. Camera courtesy: Alert Wildfire.

AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT WEDNESDAY Oregon Department of Environmental Quality has issued an Air Pollution Advisory…in effect until noon PDT Wednesday. Wildfires burning in the region combined with forecast conditions will cause air quality levels to fluctuate and could be at unhealthy levels. * WHAT…High concentration of smoke particulates from the numerous wildfires in the area. * WHERE…Lake and Klamath Counties, including Klamath Falls, Chiloquin, Chemult, Bly, Lakeview, Paisley, Sumer Lake, and Fort Rock. * IMPACTS…Smoke can irritate the eyes, lungs and worsen some medical conditions. People most at risk to adverse health effects include infants, young children, people with heart or lung disease, older adults and pregnant women. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Smoke levels can change rapidly depending on weather. Check current conditions on the Oregon Smoke Information Blog, DEQs Air Quality Index, or by downloading the free OregonAIR app on your smartphone. Things you can do to protect yourself and your family when smoke levels are high: * Stay inside if possible. Keep windows and doors closed. * Avoid strenuous outdoor activity. * Use high efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters in indoor ventilation systems or portable air purifiers. * Be aware of smoke in your area and avoid places with the highest levels. * If you have heart or lung disease or asthma, follow your healthcare providers advice. https://forecast.weather.gov/wwamap/wwatxtget.php?cwa=mfr&wwa=air%20quality%20alert