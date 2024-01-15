PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With some roads closed and a second wave of wintery weather on the way Tuesday, the Portland Bureau of Transportation advised that Monday is a “good day to run errands.”

PBOT shared that there are currently 45 roads closed in Portland which are 100% due to downed trees or power lines, however, many other roads have been plowed and treated so they are safe to drive on.

They advised that Monday is a good day to go and run errands before snow and freezing rain arrive Tuesday when PBOT says Portlanders should “hunker down and avoid travel one more time before this event is behind us.”

Stay with KOIN as we bring you updates to road conditions and weather.