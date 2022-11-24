PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Gobble gobble — time to eat your pea soup. That’s what we’re serving up for weather on Thanksgiving morning.

Foggy conditions are expected just outside of Portland Thursday morning. An easterly wind keeps most of that fog away from PDX and the western gorge. Elsewhere, fog will dominate most of the morning hours. Temperatures out the door will be in the upper 30’s, just slightly below normal for Portland.

Daytime highs Thursday will range from the low to mid 50’s — perfect Turkey Day weather. Your temperature at Seaside could be warmer than the Willamette Valley on Thursday thanks to an offshore flow returning under high pressure. Sunny and 60 (that was my call sign back in weather school.)

Overall, we’re not expecting any new snow through Thursday on the mountain passes.

Friday forecast: We have a chance for rain Friday starting midday lasting through the evening. Snow level drops to about 4,500 feet. Some passes like Willamette and Santiam may encounter a dusting of snow Friday night.

Prepare for a wet and cold weekend. Easiest travel day will be Saturday. Sunday will be a tough attempt over mountain passes with several inches of snow expected.

