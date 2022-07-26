Temperatures are expected to climb to 100 degrees in most of the state Tuesday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Oregon Gov. Kate Brown declared a state of emergency Tuesday in 25 Oregon counties due to the excessive heat expected throughout most of the state.

From the Willamette Valley to the eastern part of the state, much of Oregon can anticipate high temperatures reaching 100 degrees Tuesday.

The governor’s state of emergency lasts from July 25 through July 31. The state of emergency helps ensure additional resources are available to respond to the heat. The governor’s office is concerned that consecutive days of extreme heat with little or no cooling overnight may impact critical infrastructure, causing utility outages and transportation disruptions.

“With many parts of Oregon facing a high heat wave, it is critical that every level of government has the resources they need to help keep Oregonians safe and healthy,” Gov. Brown said. “I encourage everyone to take proactive steps to keep themselves and their families safe, including drinking plenty of fluids, taking advantage of cooling centers, and checking in on neighbors, friends, and loved ones.”

The 25 counties included in the state of emergency are Columbia, Clackamas, Crook, Curry, Deschutes, Douglas, Gilliam, Grant, Hood River, Jackson, Jefferson, Josephine, Klamath, Marion, Morrow, Multnomah, Polk, Sherman, Umatilla, Union, Wallowa, Wasco, Washington, Wheeler, and Yamhill counties.

At the governor’s request, the Oregon Department of Emergency Management will activate the state’s Emergency Coordination Center to coordinate protective measures.

The governor has also instructed state agencies to provide any assistance the Oregon Department of Emergency Management requests.

The governor’s office encourages Oregonians to learn the symptoms of heat stroke, heat exhaustion and other heat-related illnesses.

Anyone who does not have air conditioning in their home should seek shelter at a cool location. To find cooling shelters in Oregon, call 211. The line will be staffed 24/7 during the heatwave. People can also request assistance online.

Oregon residents are asked to check on their vulnerable friends, family and neighbors who may be susceptible to extreme heat and to help them find ways to stay safe.