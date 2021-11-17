Grab the heavy jacket, it’s going to be a chilly morning

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – This may be tough to believe, but we haven’t been in the 30s at all this month!

It’s been rather balmy in the morning because of the mild, wet weather. We may have our first frost of November coming today. If you’re out early in the morning, you will want a heavy jacket. It will be noticeably cooler than where we have been lately. We just had a morning temperature last week that was in the lower 60s.

Winter is definitely coming, but it has been up and down this month. Conditions seem to be leveling out this week, meaning our highs and lows for the day should be closer to average or slightly cooler. It may be a morning for gloves and a hat, with outlying areas dropping to near freezing.

There is a freeze warning for the Interstate 84 corridor near The Dalles and Arlington today. You can see the path of that in the graphics below.

Temperatures are expected to drop below freezing, to the upper 20s. It will remain cold for most of the morning. Those of you out near Madras or over to Pendleton are expected to start the day in the 20s. This is more common for you folks.

There won’t be a massive swing in temperatures by the afternoon. Temperatures still scheduled to top around the upper 40s to lower 50s today. The sunshine may help us out a bit, but an east breeze will come in by late afternoon.

Swipe through the slideshow of graphics below to get an idea of the wind gust in your neighborhood. It’s possible that Portland records a wind gust in the 30 mph range today. The wind will be weaker the farther south and west you go from the Gorge. That wind may usher in some of the colder air out east. By sunset, there will be some wind chill values out there!

Finally, we are not expecting any rain today. We finally dry out completely, but there will be some clouds around. Wednesday morning should bring in a nice sunrise. There will be more thin clouds moving in by the afternoon, eventually thickening up like gravy by late tonight. Our next disturbance will arrive Thursday, eventually bringing some more rain to the valley.