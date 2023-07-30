PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Mild and sunny weather continues Sunday from the Oregon coast through the Willamette Valley and into the Cascades. Afternoon highs will remain in the low- to mid-80s in the valley.

The coast will also see nice weather with temperatures in the 60s, under light wind. Stronger winds will be found at the eastern end of the Columbia River Gorge this weekend. That’s prompted a Red Flag Warning east of The Dalles in south central Washington and north central Oregon.

Poor air quality will remain east of the Cascades through the weekend. Onshore flow will keep skies clear along the Willamette Valley and out along the coast. However, smoke will continue in the southern end of the valley and into central Oregon near Bend.

The dog days of summer continue this coming week with no sign on rain. Only a trace of rain has been recorded during the entire month of July. A trace of rainfall is where we will end up as the month comes to an end this coming week.

Temperatures will continue to climb this coming week and will be approaching 90 in the valley by mid-to-late week as the ridge of high pressure over the inner mountain west builds back over the Pacific Northwest. Stay cool out there.