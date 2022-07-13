PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Not a fan of this 90s heat? You’re in luck! After Portland sizzled in the mid and low 90s Monday and Tuesday, we get to cool down about 10 degrees Wednesday.

We’ll start the morning off cooler with temperatures hovering in the upper 50s to low 60s. Expect a few clouds to stream in this morning. As we heat up throughout the day, clouds will taper off with a gorgeous afternoon and evening setting up.

Temperatures stay nice and summery this week with highs in the low to mid 80s — that is right near normal for this time of year. The normal high at this point in Portland is 82 degrees.

The weekend cools down slightly with a day or two in the upper 70s. Expect morning clouds and afternoon sun. Saturday may bring a chance for showers along the coast. Yet Portland remains dry for the next handful of days.

In general, excellent weather continues for outdoor activities. Please be safe and responsible if you plan to recreate outside!