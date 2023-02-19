PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Gray and gloomy skies remain over the Portland and Vancouver area through the end of the weekend.

This comes as very little rain is expected to fall from the clouds through the afternoon. The clouds will help to keep temperatures cooler during the afternoon hours Sunday, but will help to keep mild temperatures over the Pacific Northwest come early Monday morning.

Sunday weather forecast in Portland, Ore.

Afternoon temperatures will remain below average Sunday afternoon by nearly five to 10 degrees. Mid to upper 40s Sunday will warm into the low 50s Monday for Presidents’ Day.

Presidents’ Day mild weather forecast in Portland Monday

Winds are expected to remain high over the Cascades Sunday. That’s where wind advisories go into effect for parts of the Cascades and along the Columbia River Gorge during the evening hours. Sustained winds will range from 25-35 mph. Some wind gusts could near 50-60 mph.

Wind Advisory over parts of the Cascades and Columbia River Gorge starting Sunday evening

Western Oregon and Washington need to prepare for colder temperatures next week. A blast of arctic air could align with the chance of moisture by Wednesday. The KOIN 6 Weather Team will continue to monitor the changing forecast as the chance of snow returns next week.