Great recreation weather for your Tuesday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Another favorable weather pattern for those of you that are looking to be outside and warm Tuesday.

Warmer air is moving in our direction and we have support from the general weather pattern to keep it around. If you have any projects laying around that you need an ample amount of outdoor time to get it done, now is the time. Painting?

When you’re heading out in the morning expect temperatures near 50 degrees. Pleasant morning temperatures for that bike ride or an early morning walk to the park with the dog.

The start of the day will be mostly sunny. We can thank that ridge of high pressure moving in. No concerns of cloud coverage at all today. If you’re an early riser, you should have a colorful sunrise. If not, stay up for the sunset in the evening hours around 8:30 p.m. and you will have a mild sunset to catch.

Temperatures today in Portland and surrounding communities in the mid-70s. A high in Portland around 75, give or take a degree. It is possible we are even warmer than that. Notice that the wind is generally rolling in from the northwest today at 5 to 15 miles per hour.

Not very windy here, but the wind does start to pick up east of the Cascades.

Alright, this is just about perfect biking or golf weather. The use of the golf forecast has been long overdue. You won’t need the rain gear, but you may want the sunglasses if you’re hitting the links today.

The nice weather will be for all today. Those of you along the Oregon coast should warm up to the lower 60s under a mostly sunny sky. Temperatures should be a few degrees warmer than the conditions you’ve been experiencing the last few days. A day trip out to Hood River would be nice as well, with temperatures in the mid-70s there as well. Temperatures pushing 80 for The Dalles and those of you east of the Cascades today.

Speaking of rain, we are again well below where we should be for the month. It has been such a dry spring. We could use the rain to keep these golf courses fresh.

Check out the observed rain going back to the start of the month. We haven’t broke a tenth of an inch and we are now 0.64 inches behind for the month. The wettest day fell on May 3, where we had a goliath day of .06 inches. Will this go down as the driest spring on record? We will be monitoring that as we continue to see the dry weather in the Pacific Northwest.

With that ridge of high pressure that we were discussing above, the rain will be directed north of the PNW and east of the PNW. This has been the persistent pattern that keeps developing out here on the west coast. High pressure typically leaves the region warm and dry.

You know what is going on to the east of us in the Rockies? Snow! Areas of Colorado brought in snow on May 10 and the seasons are still trying to figure it out. We think it is summer and they still think it’s winter.

Courtesy: COD Weather

There is no rain in the forecast until potentially the weekend. It is a great forecast for recreation this week.