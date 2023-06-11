PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) —Most of the valley was about 10 degrees warmer Saturday afternoon compared to Friday, and the warming trend will continue for the next couple of days. Temperatures will bump back into the low 80s Sunday.

Our stretch of no rain in PDX ended at 22 straight days. We saw .08 inches of rain in Portland on Friday. But now a dry trend returns through this weekend and into most of next week.

Get ready for highs in the 70s!! Come Wednesday, we’ll be in the low to mid 70s through the rest of the workweek. But before we get to our nice and calm afternoons, we need to circle Monday as the warmest day we’ve seen in the last few days with highs hovering in the upper 80s to low 90s.

But first, we’ll wrap-up our weekend with a beautiful Sunday with plenty of sunbreaks in the afternoon. If you can, get out and enjoy the blue skies and maybe take a Sunday drive out to the coast or to the mountain and beyond, the weather will be quite lovely all around our state.

Take a Sunday drive!