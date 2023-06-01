PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Temperatures are on the rise in Portland as a heat dome builds over the Great Plains states, sending warmer weather our way.

Western Oregon and Washington’s latest warming trend will be gradual as afternoon highs return to the mid-70s Thursday afternoon. Sunshine will also be in abundance after a cloudy Wednesday kept temperatures below average.

Warmer temperatures return to Portland Thursday, May 31, 2023

The biggest impacts of the growing heat dome over the Great Plains will be highs returning to the low 90s next week in Portland. The highest of temperatures associated with this ridge of high pressure will remain well to the east of Oregon and Washington.

Building heat dome grows over the Great Plains this weekend and next week

Temperatures will return to the unseasonal 80s by the weekend. This all comes as dry and sunny skies keep a tight grip on the Pacific Northwest.

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Josh Cozart shares Portland’s extended weather forecast

June typically brings warmer temperatures to the Portland metro area. On average, June is the fourth warmest month of the year and the fourth driest month of the year.

Normal conditions seen in Portland in the month of June

As May has shown Portlanders, abnormally high temperatures have become a common occurrence in the month of May and June might just show the same.