PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — While Portland may see its first 60-degree day of April on Friday or Saturday, the region’s seasonal temperatures remain below average for the month. April’s temperatures have been so unseasonably cold that it’s currently on pace to be Portland’s fifth coldest April on record.

KOIN 6 News Meteorologist Kelley Bayern says the Portland area typically sees its first 70-degree day of the season on April 2nd. So far, Portland’s warmest day of the year was a fleeting 68-degree day on March 18.

“We are very behind when it comes to the heat this month,” Bayern said. “This April is currently sitting at [the] fifth-coldest on record with a mean temp of 47.8 degrees. Enjoy the sunnier afternoon Friday.”

Portland’s weekly forecast. (KOIN 6)

Clouds seen over Portland on Friday morning. The sun is expected to break through the clouds later this afternoon. (KOIN 6 weather cam)

While Saturday is forecast for similar temperatures and no rain, increased cloud cover is expected to move into the region tomorrow. Rain is expected to return to the region on Sunday and linger into late next week.

“A cold front boosted by a weak atmospheric river will bring in wet conditions by late morning,” Bayern said. “The chance for showers and storms then continues into next week with temps back in the low-mid 50s.”