PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A soggy forecast is expected for Halloween as the ghouls and ghosts even run for cover.

A plume of moisture, which is below a weak atmospheric river category, will be transitioning south overnight Sunday. This will bring the steady rain to Portland by the morning commute. We won’t beat any records with this event, but it’s definitely going to be rainy. This will be enough to alter the Halloween costumes, too. Have a rain jacket available.

Portland will start the day with rain and temperatures in the lower 50s. Expect a daytime high around 56 degrees. Once the initial front passes, there may be a moment of reprieve. There will likely not be a large gap of dry time as back loading of moisture occurs. This will lead to the ongoing development of showers by evening.

We keep it cool and showery most days this week. Thursday may be the driest of the days. Be weary of a cold morning Thursday with projected morning lows in the 30s!

