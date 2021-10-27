Halloween plans? An early look at the forecast this weekend

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Let’s just say that Halloween can be quite soggy from year to year. Some years you have to gear your kiddos up for steady rain and others just prepare them for blowing leaves.

Well, for the parents out there, if you’re hitting the neighborhood with your children this weekend, it appears to be mainly dry. Weather models are suggesting that we may again squeeze out a rain-free Halloween. This would be the third Halloween in a row that we haven’t had measurable rain in Portland.

Check out the graphic below to get a good idea of some of our most recent Halloween nights. If you moved to the Pacific Northwest in 2014 or 2015, Halloween would feel completely different to you. Those were the recent years that were wet and at times, drenching. That never slows the kids down, but it can change up the way you approach Halloween with your costume or trick-or-treating route with the kids.

Before we look at the forecast, the last time we had measurable rain on Halloween was in 2018. We have a surprising dry streaking going on! Or, is it drier on Halloween than we expect?

It’s about a coin flip! The rain frequency on Oct. 31, dating back to the 1940s, is 52%. The average rainfall does come out to 0.14 inches. It’s safe to say that the 2015 years don’t happen frequently. We can expect a Halloween that is dry or more like 2018 when we had plenty of dry time with some moments of rain. How about the temperature? The high temperature on average is around the upper 50s, which means the evening hours are cooling down to the lower 50s, especially after sunset. It’s always a good idea to have some layers or a jacket for Halloween.

The current forecast has rain for the next two days, with a dry gap just in time for the weekend. Mainly dry conditions both Saturday and Sunday. That leaves Friday to have to consider for showers. There is a chance that around Portland it is dry Friday, Saturday, and Sunday evening. You should have plenty of time to show off the costume.

Swipe through the futurecast below to get a visualization of the rain forecast coming this weekend. Friday will be wet from the morning rain. It sure looks like Friday evening should start drying out from the northwest down to the southeast. That dry time appears to hold through Saturday and Sunday, for the exception of some locations to the south on Saturday. We then hold on to the dry forecast until our next plume of moisture shows up in the late hours Sunday and continues into Monday. The timing of this system may change, so we will have to keep an eye on the weekend forecast as it nears (but plan on it being dry).

It sure looks like temperatures are going to stay cool from Halloween on. The forecast trend keeps the high temperature around the lower to mid-50s through the first weekend of November. I don’t see any days coming up outside of Thursday, where the temperature is going to be above average. Should we start talking about our final 60-degree day of the season? Let’s hold off from that for now.