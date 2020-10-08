Have we felt our final 80-degree day this year?

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Are we putting a wrap on the warm weather for the year? There is no way to say without a doubt but we know the pattern is going to change this weekend. With cooler air coming in, there is no certainty that we warm up again. Temperatures hit the mid-70s on Wednesday, after following a daytime high of 79 on Tuesday. It has been mostly above average for the last 10 days. The normal high is now 68 degrees in Portland. That means, if we were to hit 80 degrees now, it will be a solid 12 degrees above our normal high.

It’s not unheard-of for the Pacific Northwest (PNW) to hit 80 in October, but we tend to see those temperatures fading away quickly. The normal date for Portland to stop seeing 80-degree weather is September 29. We have surpassed that, but we actually hit 81 on October 2 this year. Which is weeks beyond our final 80-degree day from 2019, which was actually September 12. That was the earliest we’ve seen our final 80-degree day, dating back to 2010. Now that isn’t the earliest on record, that date is actually September 1, 1978. That is pretty early! The latest 80-degree day on record is October 21, which was set back in 2003. Over the last 10 years, we’ve only seen one 80-degree day beyond October 7.

Come this weekend the rain is moving in. It is going to be a wet day or two and no doubt cooler. This is part of the reason why we may not see another 80-degree day because just this weekend is going to take away a few early October chances. In the meantime, the rain chance for Portland on Saturday is 100 percent. It is going to rain. It is going to be this system that cools us down and brings our daytime highs to the lower 60s and potentially just some 50s out there. We’ve had a few days in the lower 60s in September, so it won’t feel like anything new.

This is an idea of the rain moving in on Saturday morning. Plenty saturated by 5:30 in the morning, for the exception of the east side of the state. It will take a little more time to get the rain to you on Saturday. Right now, early Saturday is going to be the wettest part of the day.

Following the rain it does look like we may rebound to about average. Temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. That is just about right were we should be for this time of October. A reminder, we finish the month with highs in the upper 50s.