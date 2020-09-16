Hazardous air quality continues in Portland, region

Air Quality Alert in effect until Thursday at least

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Hazardous air quality continues for most of Oregon, Washington and neighboring states although the Oregon coast is a bit of an exception.

Several spots along the Oregon coast are reporting good air quality Wednesday morning, including Tillamook and Coos Bay, while unhealthy air is still sitting in the Portland metro area and valley.

The Air Quality Alert remains in effect until noon Thursday.

A weak front is bringing light showers across the northern Oregon coast, western Washington and the north end of the Willamette Valley tonight. This may bring temporary improvements to our air quality but you can expect smoke to remain an issue this week as large wildfires continue to burn.

The extended forecast calls for more showers, cool temperatures, and a chance for thunderstorms by Thursday. You may get temporary relief from poor air quality but it’s possible the smoke may return, and barring any new fires, would like thin out as winds mixes all the layers of the atmosphere.