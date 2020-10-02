Hazy sunshine to end the week

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Happy Friday! Dry weather continues today across the region. Areas of fog and morning low clouds along the coast and valley will give way to afternoon hazy sunshine in the valley. The coast may not escape the low clouds all day. Temperatures will top out in the mid 70s today in the valley, and 60s along the coast.

Winds will remain light across the area today. However, winds aloft are pushing wildfire smoke to the north from California, hence all that haze you have likely noticed recently. Smoke is higher in the atmosphere, rather than near the surface. There are several locations across the state of Oregon that are now under an Air Quality Advisory as a result.

Winds will remain light through the weekend. We should finally get the smoke out of here by early next week. More dry weather will continue early next week with temperatures continuing above normal for this time of the year. No rain in sight.