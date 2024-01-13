PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Arctic air and strong winds have dropped the time for frostbite to only 30 minutes.

Wind gusts will remain near 50 mph through the day Saturday. Strong winds combined with temperatures in the teens will increase the frostbite potential to exposed skin.

Dressing in layers, protecting ears, nose, and extremities will be key to anyone spending any amount of time outdoors on Saturday.

A reminder, feel-like temperatures and wind chill values are the impacts the wind has on the body’s core temperature. Wind removes the insulated layer of heat surrounding the body, making it feel much colder than the actual air temperature. The only objects that can feel the wind chill value are the ones that produce heat, like humans and animals.

Winds will start to slow during the overnight hours Saturday and into Sunday morning. The calmer winds will help decrease the frostbite potential and help warm feel-like temperatures. However, Portland is expected to sit under freezing conditions for a total of 86 hours during this arctic blast.

