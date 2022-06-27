PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After high temperatures near 100 in the metro area Sunday, we’ll have one more day of hot weather on the way with temperatures cooling a bit into the lower 90s.

A Heat Advisory is in still in effect for the Portland metro area through 10 p.m. Monday.

The Oregon coast will see a big cooldown, though, with temperatures back into the 50s and lower 60s after highs in the mid-90s in Tillamook both Saturday and Sunday. A new record was also set in Astoria Sunday, at 92 degrees.

Monday will be a great day to get outside, especially in the morning before the afternoon heat arrives. However, by this evening you will notice a nice cooldown as marine air floods into the valley from the coast. This will make it a lot easier to sleep Monday night.

There is no rain in the forecast for at least the next 7 days and that leads us into the 4th of July holiday weekend. Stay cool and stay hydrated.