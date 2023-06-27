PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A week from now our daytime highs could rise from a comfortable 80° in the Portland area to the more uncomfortable low 90s. It’s a steady path to a heat wave.

Here’s how we get there.

For the last week of June, our temps will climb a couple degrees each day. Each day the mercury rises higher and higher above the normal 77° for this time of year. As pressure increases and expands so will the hot weather.

By the time we get to the first weekend of July, we’re expecting the mid-80s to last for several days in a row.

These won’t be record-breaking temperatures. For that, we would need really hot numbers in the low 100s. If you’ll recall, it was June 26-28, 2021 when Portland documented three all-time high record breakers – not only for the month or season, but ever!

Long story short, we don’t see forecast models predicting anything that hot, not even close to triple-digit heat.

Still, take steps to keep yourself cool, stay hydrated, and be sure to take breaks from the sun if you are spending a lot of time outdoors.