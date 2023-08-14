PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The hottest temperatures of the year could be felt from the coast to the Cascades Monday. Now, a new record holds supreme to Portland’s all-time hottest August temperature.

Portland’s old record for warmest August temperature was 107 degrees back on August 8 and 10 of 1981. That record fell Monday afternoon as the mercury climbed to 108 degrees.

Record-breaking heat seen across western Oregon Monday, August 14, 2023

Not only did Portland break the record for all-time record high for August, but it also broke the record for August 14 where the old record was 102.

Salem also saw its 81-year-old record fall Monday with a temperature of 106 degrees. The old capital record was 102 for August 14 last set in 1942.

Coastal areas also saw an abnormally warm streak of weather Monday. Afternoon highs sat nearly 25 degrees above normal. The unusual afternoon temperature of 93 broke the old record in Astoria of 90 degrees last set on August 14, 2010.

Another round of record-breaking heat is likely Tuesday and again Wednesday for valley locations. Coastal communities will still be warm, but not as hot as Monday’s highs in the 90s.

Triple-digit heat continues Tuesday, August 15, 2023

This latest stretch of excessive heat comes to an by the end of the week. Near normal and below normal temperatures will bring a nearly 25 to 30 degree temperature drop from Monday to this weekend.