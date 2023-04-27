PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Summer-like temperatures are on the rise across western Oregon and Washington Thursday. Portland saw its first 70 degree temperature in over six months on Wednesday. Thursday could bring the first round of 80s to the metro area since October 16, 2022.

Record-breaking heat possible in Portland Friday, April 28, 2023

Record-breaking heat is expected as soon as Friday. That’s prompting a KOIN 6 Weather Alert as temperatures jump nearly 20 degrees above average by the end of the week. Afternoon temperatures in the mid 80s will feel warmer than normal due to lack of heat Oregon and Washington have seen in nearly a half a year.

Now is the time to prepare for warmer temperatures. Staying hydrated and taking frequent breaks in the shade is ideal when trying to avoid the impacts of heat related illnesses.

Heat-related dangers as afternoon highs warm this week in Portland

Cooling off in rivers and streams also posses a threat as rivers run high and cold with melting snow.

River temperatures remain cold, posing a threat to those wanting to escape the heat

The sudden jump in temperature will send dormant trees and shrubs into growth. That will cause problems for those who suffer from seasonal allergies.

Portland’s allergy forecast as temperatures warm

Pollen counts will continue to climb during the hot and dry days to come. Some relief will be felt by the end of the weekend as cooler and wetter weather continues to increase.