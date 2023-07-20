PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Summer temperatures are matched with smoky skies Thursday in Portland as upper-level winds bring new wildfire smoke into the area.
An upper-level low will help push winds in from the southwest Thursday. That will push smoke from the Flat Fire west of Medford north into the Willamette Valley.
The smell of smoke will likely be less pungent compared to Wednesday because this round of smoke will remain in the higher levels of the atmosphere. Surface winds should slowly push the Longview industrial fire smoke that’s near the surface out of the Portland area throughout the day.
Temperatures will continue to sit well above average. Low 90s with hazy skies will make it feel more like August or September as the lack of rainfall continues to add up.
Slightly cooler and cloudier conditions are expected to return to the parts of the Pacific Northwest by the middle of next week.