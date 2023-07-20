PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Summer temperatures are matched with smoky skies Thursday in Portland as upper-level winds bring new wildfire smoke into the area.

An upper-level low will help push winds in from the southwest Thursday. That will push smoke from the Flat Fire west of Medford north into the Willamette Valley.

Cooler weather system pushes Flat Fire smoke north into Willamette Valley and Portland Thursday

The smell of smoke will likely be less pungent compared to Wednesday because this round of smoke will remain in the higher levels of the atmosphere. Surface winds should slowly push the Longview industrial fire smoke that’s near the surface out of the Portland area throughout the day.

Lower smell of smoke expected in Portland by the end of the week

Temperatures will continue to sit well above average. Low 90s with hazy skies will make it feel more like August or September as the lack of rainfall continues to add up.

Several more days of heat in Portland before cooler and cloudier weather returns.

Slightly cooler and cloudier conditions are expected to return to the parts of the Pacific Northwest by the middle of next week.