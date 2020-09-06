Heat returns for second week of September

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The heat is back on after our first day below average for the month of August. Temperatures topping off in the mid-70s to start the week and we are going to be wrapping up the weekend near 90. Like a good 10 to 15 degrees above your Saturday high temperature. Boise hit 100 and although it’s just a short drive to the east, that is a solid 25 degrees warmer.

One reason for the limited temperatures on Saturday was the morning inversion in the Willamette Valley. That kept the clouds around for most of the morning and it didn’t really open up around Portland until the afternoon. Sunday will start with fewer clouds and that means temperatures will warm quicker. Of course, as we continue to stress, no rain.

Here is an idea of the temperatures for your Sunday afternoon around the state. Mid 90s possible for Madras and Pendleton. The Oregon coast slightly cooler but should push 70 degrees for many. Salem and communities south will likely hit 90 today. It will be interesting to see how we finish the month of September because we are definitely starting the first half hot. Make sure you’re prepared for the heat and try to get some of your outdoor activities finished early.

We continue to watch this ridge of high pressure build allowing for temperatures to soar. At the same time, some pretty cold air is going to extend south out of Canada to areas of Colorado and the plains by midweek. You know by the time we wrap up September, our average high temperature is just 71. Keep enjoying the warm weather.