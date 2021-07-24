Weekend brings heat warnings, parched land and smoke exposure

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Conditions across the west are not improving this weekend, considering the fact that we have at least 83 large wildfires burning nationally, some of the biggest fires now in northern California include the Dixie Fire, the Tamarack Fire. And for Southern Oregon, it’s the Bootleg fire. More than four hundred thousand acres burned so far.

Temperatures this weekend will be getting hotter. That, on top of an already existing drought. We can see that more than 50 percent of the state of Oregon is dealing with the extreme drought category. And then you consider the rest of the west. These drought conditions don’t just stay west of the Rockies. We can see that all the way out to Wisconsin.

So the wildfire smoke, will that be contained any time soon? That’s not anticipated over the weekend. Look at how far reaching the wildfire smoke will go all the way out beyond two thousand miles to the East Coast. We’ve been seeing this year for the last week, those hazy skies out there. Chance for thunderstorms early next week for Southern Oregon, right where we need it. Hopefully we can get that in the form of more rain and fewer lightning strikes.

EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT * WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures up to 104 Sunday and Monday. * WHERE…Portions of northeast and southeast Oregon and southwest and west central Idaho. * WHEN…From 2 PM MDT /1 PM PDT/ Sunday to midnight MDT /11 PM PDT/ Monday night. * IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. https://forecast.weather.gov/wwamap/wwatxtget.php?cwa=mfr&wwa=excessive%20heat%20warning