Weekend brings heat warnings, parched land and smoke exposure

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Conditions across the west are not improving this weekend, considering the fact that we have at least 83 large wildfires burning nationally, some of the biggest fires now in northern California include the Dixie Fire, the Tamarack Fire. And for Southern Oregon, it’s the Bootleg fire. More than four hundred thousand acres burned so far.
Temperatures this weekend will be getting hotter. That, on top of an already existing drought. We can see that more than 50 percent of the state of Oregon is dealing with the extreme drought category. And then you consider the rest of the west. These drought conditions don’t just stay west of the Rockies. We can see that all the way out to Wisconsin.
So the wildfire smoke, will that be contained any time soon? That’s not anticipated over the weekend. Look at how far reaching the wildfire smoke will go all the way out beyond two thousand miles to the East Coast. We’ve been seeing this year for the last week, those hazy skies out there. Chance for thunderstorms early next week for Southern Oregon, right where we need it. Hopefully we can get that in the form of more rain and fewer lightning strikes.
EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures up to 104 Sunday and Monday.
* WHERE…Portions of northeast and southeast Oregon and southwest and west central Idaho.
* WHEN…From 2 PM MDT /1 PM PDT/ Sunday to midnight MDT /11 PM PDT/ Monday night.
* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.https://forecast.weather.gov/wwamap/wwatxtget.php?cwa=mfr&wwa=excessive%20heat%20warning
AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT MONDAY
The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality extended an air quality advisory Wednesday for eastern Klamath County and central Lake County due to smoke from the Bootleg Fire in Klamath and Lake counties. DEQ expects the air quality advisory to last until at least through Monday. DEQ and partner agencies will continue to monitor smoke in these impacted areas. When air quality becomes Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups, shown as orange on the Air Quality Index, sensitive groups may want to consider finding a way to be in cleaner air. People can consider leaving the area until air quality improves, creating a cleaner air space in your home, or finding one in your community, like an air conditioned library. Smoke levels can change rapidly depending on weather. Smoke can irritate the eyes and lungs and worsen some medical conditions. People most at risk include infants and young children, people with heart or lung disease, older adults and pregnant women. Protect yourself and your family when smoke levels are high:
*Stay inside if possible. Keep windows and doors closed.
*Avoid strenuous outdoor activity.
*Use high efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters in indoor ventilation systems or portable air purifies. Or create your own air purifying filter.
*Be aware of smoke in your area and avoid places with the highest levels.
*If you have heart or lung disease or asthma, follow your healthcare providers advice. Cloth, dust and surgical masks don’t protect from the harmful particles in smoke. N95 or P100 respirators approved by NIOSH may offer protection, but they must be properly fitted and worn. They wont work for everyone, especially children. People with heart or lung conditions should consult their doctor before wearing a respirator. Get more information about protecting your health during wildfires.https://forecast.weather.gov/wwamap/wwatxtget.php?cwa=pqr&wwa=air%20quality%20alert