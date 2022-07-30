PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Welcome to the weekend! Unfortunately, we still have at least two more days of 90-degree temperatures and even the possibility for at triple-digit afternoon on Saturday.

There is something to look forward to though, we are on the back-end of our heat wave and it’s nearly over. In the meantime, Portland will start around 70 degrees and the metro area is expecting to hit around 100 degrees by afternoon. We have plenty of events out there this weekend, so make sure to take it slow.

The weather pattern hasn’t been able to change since a ridge moved in last Sunday. It will start to shift and retreat towards the four corner region by Monday. Those of you east of the mountains, gear up for two to three more days of this excessive heat. Speaking of excessive heat, an excess heat warning is in place until 9 p.m. on Sunday night.

For those of you that want to cool down, you’ll have to go west instead of up in elevation. Temperatures will still be warm up in the Cascades. Temperatures will be much cooler for the Oregon coast, with highs in the 60s and 70s on Saturday. Expect a marine layer that flows in and out. Temperatures will be warmer up north near Astoria.

Have a great weekend!

Swipe through the slideshow below to get an idea of the forecast in your area.