PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – As Oregon’s July heat wave drags on, deaths potentially related to the extreme temperatures are now being reported.

The Oregon State Medical Examiner is reporting two suspected heat-related deaths as of Wednesday. The state medical examiner’s office has not identified those who died, or where the deaths occurred.

However, shortly after the OSME’s report was issued, the Multnomah County Medical Examiner’s office released its own report of one suspected death associated with the heat wave. They say the person died on Monday, July 25 in Portland but no other details are being released at this time.

In a statement, the state medical examiner’s office said the designations of these heat-related deaths are “preliminary and further investigation may reveal a cause of death that’s unrelated to hyperthermia.”

Both the state medical examiner and the Multnomah County Medical Examiner said final confirmation of the causes of death may not be known for several months.

These deaths come about 12 months after 96 people died across Oregon during the 2021 heat dome — which featured temperatures higher than 115 degrees.

The 2021 heat dome also prompted state lawmakers to find solutions including giving tenants the right to install air conditioners in their units to working with landlords to provide common cooling areas for their residents.

This is a developing story.