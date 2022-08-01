PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two more possible heat-related deaths have been reported in Multnomah County, bringing the state’s total to 12 since the beginning of the July heat wave.

Multnomah County Deputy Communications Director Denis Theriault announced the two latest deaths in a press release on Monday, saying both people died in Portland on Sunday. Neither person has been identified at this time.

With these latest deaths, the county’s overall total of suspected hyperthermia deaths connected to the heat wave is up to seven.

Since these are all suspected cases of heat-related deaths, more investigation will be done to determine the exact cause of these deaths.

Officials say the July heat wave marked the longest stretch of extreme heat ever recorded in Portland, with temperatures at or above 95 degrees for seven straight days.

Those high temps were felt across the state. Along with Multnomah County, deaths were recorded in Clackamas, Marion and Umatilla counties.