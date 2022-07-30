PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Clackamas County announced Saturday it is investigating the death of an elderly man that officials suspect could be related to the ongoing extreme heatwave.

County officials said the man died in his home where he did not have a working air conditioner. He was not immediately identified nor was his age provided.

This would mark the sixth possible heat-related death in Oregon this week as the state medical examiner said on Friday afternoon that the office was already looking into the deaths of five people it suspects perished from the heat.

Those suspected heat-related deaths happened in Multnomah County over Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, according to Oregon State Police. Officials said one suspected heat-related death also took place in Umatilla County on Tuesday and another on Thursday in Marion County.

None of the deaths have been confirmed as heat-related and officials said the final cause of death may not be known for several months.

