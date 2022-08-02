Wildfire smoke affects the color of the sky as the sun sets over Oregon City, August 12, 2021 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Officials in Clark County Washington confirmed one heat-related death on Tuesday, and are investigating between three and six possible heat-related deaths, after July’s heat wave in the Pacific Northwest.

Up in Seattle, the King County Medical Examiner’s office reported that there were six heat-related deaths in the area, according to the Associated Press.

Down in Oregon, the state’s medical examiner is looking at the connection of 14 deaths to the recent extreme heat. That number could go up, as the office added two deaths in Multnomah County to the list on Monday.

Officials in Oregon said seven deaths occurred in Multnomah County, along with two in Clackamas County, four in Marion County and one in Umatilla County. Officials noted these deaths have not been confirmed as heat-related and said the final determination of the cause of death may not be known for several months.

In Oregon, the heat advisory was lifted for most of the state on Sunday at 9 p.m. Officials say the July heat wave marked the longest stretch of extreme heat ever recorded in Portland, with temperatures at or above 95 degrees for seven straight days.

KOIN 6 News also learned a common thread between the deaths was a broken air conditioning unit or not having one at all.