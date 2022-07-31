People cool off in the water at Keller Fountain in downtown Portland during an historic heat wave, June 29, 2021 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two more people may have died heat-related deaths in Multnomah County, bringing the overall county total to 5 deaths under investigation.

In a Sunday afternoon release, Deputy Communications Director Denis Theriault said the two latest deaths both happened Saturday, July 30. The other deaths happened on July 25, 27 and 28, officials said.

Since these are suspected cases of heat-related deaths, more investigation will be done to determine the exact cause of these deaths.

Throughout the state of Oregon, the number of potential heat-related deaths — including these — now stands at 10. Along with Multnomah County, deaths were recorded in Clackamas, Marion and Umatilla counties.

Cooling centers remain open, TriMet is offering free rides to and from cool spaces through Sunday night.