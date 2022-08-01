PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office announced Monday afternoon that they have received a report of 14 potential heat-related deaths since the start of the state’s heat advisory, with the majority of the suspected hyperthermia deaths reported in the Portland area.

According to the medical examiner’s office, seven deaths occurred in Multnomah County. Two others took place in Clackamas County, four occurred in Marion County and one was reported in Umatilla County.

At this time, none of the deaths can be confirmed as heat-related. The final determination of the cause of death may not be known for several months.

The heat advisory was lifted for the majority of the state on Sunday at 9 p.m. Officials say the July heat wave marked the longest stretch of extreme heat ever recorded in Portland, with temperatures at or above 95 degrees for seven straight days.