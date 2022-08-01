PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Our stretch of excessive heat is finally coming to an end.

We began just over a week ago as temperatures reached the low 90s on Sunday, July 24. Daytime highs quickly jumped to the mid to upper 90s, and low 100s, and stayed there through Sunday, July 31.

This now becomes the second longest streak of 90 degrees or above, with a total of 8 ending Sunday night. Sunday’s high at PDX was 98. The longest streak record is 10 days, set from July 25 – August 3,2009.

Moisture streaming up from the desert southwest helped to create a more oppressive feel to the weather by adding higher humidity to the heat in Oregon.

That moisture also contributed to the formation of strong afternoon and evening thunderstorms in Central and Southern Oregon. Abundant lightning, strong winds and some rain were frequent in those areas both Saturday and Sunday. Lightning also likely caused some new wildfires to start. Fire crews are tending to those fires, and looking for confirmation on a cause.

Monday will see another chance for more of the same across those parts of the region.

Meanwhile, the Oregon Coast has seen some sunshine, but mainly stayed cool and cloudy as the marine layer continues to hug the Coast. Monday there may be some light showers mixed in through the mid-morning. The Portland metro area will see some cloud cover, but no real rain this week.

Overall expect a cooling trend to really kick in from Tuesday through Friday. Temperatures will return to more average highs, in the low 80s, through that time period.

Even though we have a couple of weak systems trying to push down from the Gulf of Alaska, by next weekend, the dome of high pressure centered over the Southwest starts to intrude back into the Pacific Northwest. Daytime high temperatures will push back up to the mid to upper 80s and low 90s next weekend.

Enjoy the cool weather this week!