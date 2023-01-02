Portland’s weekly forecast for the first week of 2023. (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Seasonal rainfall will move back into the Portland area on Tuesday after a mostly dry and somewhat sunny New Year’s weekend.

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Kelley Bayern reports that heavier rain will be possible across the Willamette Valley and coastal areas of Northwest Oregon on Thursday.

“We’ll keep off-and-on showers going with breezy winds all week long,” Bayern said. “A larger system arrives on Thursday, which could bring in rainier moments to the valley and coastline. But I’m not seeing any high impact or concerning weather this week.”

Weekly temperatures are forecast to range from the high 30s to the low 50s.

Snow levels will hover around 1,000 feet on Monday, making brief snow and mixed showers possible in the hills during the afternoon and evening hours. The National Weather Service forecasts that several inches of snow will be on Mount Hood this week.