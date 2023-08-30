PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Spotty showers and no more than a tenth of an inch has been seen in Portland in nearly three months. That comes to an end this week as Portland prepares for the greatest rain accumulation since June 18.

Rain chances remain in the forecast Wednesday as highs continue to sit below average by nearly 10 degrees. That’s thanks to the marine layer continuing to push east throughout the day. That cloud coverage will keep temperatures cool and the rain potential high.

Wet, cloudy, and cooler weather continues across Portland Wednesday

Rain accumulation Wednesday will primarily fall during the first half of the day. Drier, and cloudy skies will continue during the afternoon and last through the night.

Rain accumulation expected over western Oregon and Washington Wednesday, August 30, 2023

A great chance of rain returns Thursday morning. It’s Thursday’s system that will likely bring more than a tenth of rain to the area. A total of 0.98 inches of rain fell over Portland on June 18. The city won’t see that much rain, but it will be the greatest amount of rain in the area come Thursday.

Rain accumulation expected over western Oregon and Washington Thursday, August 31, 2023

Skies slowly begin to dry by the end of the week. Clouds will linger Friday before sunshine takes over by the weekend.

Wet and cooler than average temperatures continue through the end of the week in Portland

Once sunnier skies return, that’s when temperatures will warm closer to normal. Afternoon conditions will return to the mid 80s as early as Saturday.