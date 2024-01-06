PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The first round of winter weather ramps up Saturday and Sunday for parts of the Portland area. Snow continues to fall over the mountains as the snow elevation level drops with colder overnight lows.

Scattered rain showers will continue to move through parts of the coast and valley on Saturday. These rain showers could produce heavy downpours at times. Some of these showers may also be associated with non-severe thunderstorms.

There will be a few dry moments around Portland on Saturday. Cooler evening and overnight temperatures will help snow levels drop to nearly 1,000 to 1,500 ft. That means some locations, like Portland’s West Hills, could see a few snow showers survive the warmer-than-freezing temperatures. If any of these snowflakes come down, they will be mixed with rain and will melt on contact. No snow is expected to accumulate around Portland. If anything, a light dusting is possible on grassy surfaces around 1,500 ft. It won’t last long as temperatures quickly warm back into the mid-40s Sunday.

Accumulative snow will be found above 2,000 ft. That’s where the National Weather Service has issued weather alerts for significant snow. That’s where the mountains could see feet of snow through the start of next week.

In addition to all of this winter weather potential comes the chance to see sub-freezing temperatures in the Pacific Northwest by the end of next week. Weather models continue to struggle on the location of the cold pocket of air and the timing of its arrival in the United States.

The KOIN 6 Weather Team is forecasting cooler-than-normal daytime highs and lows by the end of next week.

Continue to check back to the forecast here on KOIN 6 frequently as this latest round of winter weather takes aim at the Pacific Northwest.