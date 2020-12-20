Avalanche Warning for the mountains, heavy rain elsewhere

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – That atmospheric river is still going and we are starting our morning off wet. There may be some minor flooding out there if there are some storm drains covered and areas of ponding is likely. If you plan on running to the store or you were hoping to get out of the house today, prepare for more rain and wet conditions. The early morning hours will be the wettest with conditions likely slowing (relatively) by Sunday afternoon and night. It’s likely many locations in the valley are up to about an inch of rain by the morning after a soggy Saturday night. That plume of moisture will start to climb north through the day, eventually taking our steady rain to showers. You can see a difference in the futurecast from the morning to the evening in the slideshow below.

For those of you that live or have places along the coast, it’s going to be drenched by the morning. We are anticipating some locations well into the 2 inch range with the coast range likely seeing even more. The National Weather Service is expecting minor flood stages for the local rivers, with potential for flooding. A Flood Watch until 10 PM on Sunday for the excessive rain and flooding potential. Notice by Sunday at 9:45 AM, the rain total forecast is pushing Portland to 1.50″. I think that may be a bit high, but there may be some isolated locations that do see something like that by the morning.

This is likely going to be one of our wettest days all year! Below is a list of our wettest days of 2020 and we only topped 1 inch, once. I think Sunday will find a place on this list after a very wet overnight and morning. It’s likely that this will be the second 1 inch recording of the year today.

I want to make sure everyone is aware of the avalanche potential for the backcountry Sunday. The Northwest Avalanche Center (NWAC) has a high risk for Mt. Hood Sunday. There will be a lot of water from the atmospheric river with this event, so it is going to create some problems for the mountains. This will be a problem above the trees and below. NWAC also stresses that there is potential for large to very large avalanches. Please think twice before navigating up to the mountain for any backcountry activity this weekend.