PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — More than a foot of snow is possible along Cascade passes this weekend as a cold front pushes into the Pacific Northwest.

Between 1 and 3 inches of mountain snow is forecast at elevation above 4,000 feet Friday. KOIN 6 Meteorologist Kelley Bayern forecasts that heavier snow is expected in the Cascades on Saturday and Sunday as a strong cold front develops.

“A swift and potent cold front will arrive overnight Friday into Saturday morning to drop another round of snowfall in the Oregon Cascades,” Bayern said. “This means better ski and snowboard conditions as new snow arrives over the mountain slopes.”

Heavy snow is forecast for the Cascades on January 6 and 7. (National Weather Service)

The cold front could drop snow levels as low as 2,000 feet, potentially bringing snow to the foothills in the Willamette Valley and Southwest Washington.

Drivers are urged to check road conditions and use extra caution this weekend.