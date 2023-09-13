PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Pacific Northwest has a higher-than average chance of rain through the end of September, according to the National Weather Service Climate Prediction Center.

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Kelley Bayern said that the latest data shows stormier weather may bring showers or spots of rain back to Portland sometime within the next two weeks. However, sunny weather remains in Portland’s forecast through at least Sept. 17.

“Finally, some much needed rainfall may be in the extended forecast as we head towards the end of the month,” Bayern said. “It’s too hard to say how much rain and exactly when. But the Climate Prediction Center’s 8-14 day extended outlook is showing hints of a rainier-than-normal trend.”

The latest 8-14 day outlook. (NWS)

Drought persists in the Pacific Northwest. (U.S. Drought Monitor)

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, much of the Pacific Northwest remains in some form of drought. The latest Drought Monitor report shows that drought is expected to continue in the region through September.