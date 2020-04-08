Hello, 70! Warmer days are here

In this Thursday, July 6, 2017 photo, late afternoon sun sparkles off the Willamette River through downtown Portland, Ore. Portland is well-known as a tree-hugging, outdoorsy city, but the river that powers through its downtown has never been part of that green reputation. For decades, residents have been repulsed by the idea of swimming in […]

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Starting the day off with some sunshine in your pocket. This “California Dreamin'” kind of weather continues through Friday, skips Saturday, and picks up again Easter Sunday.

Hello 70’s! For the first time this year, and really since Oct. 19, we have not had a single day at PDX reach 70 degrees. One of our aids in achieving warmth is the offshore flow. Winds will pick up this afternoon from the east around 10-15, gusts to 20 mph. That will add to the dry feeling.

Allergy sufferers: There’s not much rain in the forecast. Pollen levels will be high now through the weekend. Saturday may bring a sprinkle, but even that appears to be minimal at best. Pollen loves to travel by wind and wind is what we’ll get by the afternoon.

Now – we all know what happens when the weather is nice. Staying home during a week like this may feel like a herculean task. A few things to remember – it’s temporary and we have the whole summer ahead of us. Maybe you’re a regular walker in the neighborhood. Great, but remember your entire neighborhood is likely thinking the same thing. Be ready to jump off the sidewalk to allow space between you and the other person. And if you’re thinking about traveling to that remote tree stump in the forest you once discovered does not work under the current circumstances. Why? Because you’re not the only one who thought to run deep into the woods for some outdoorsy time. Everywhere you turn, there are more people trying to get a break from the indoors, and there’s a good chance someone has also discovered your favorite fishing hole.

Easter Sunday: mostly sunny low 60’s. Enjoy!