Here comes another 90-degree day for the Willamette Valley

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After a record-breaking hot Tuesday, we are back to the heat today.

You will want to make sure to pack sunscreen and water with you today. If you’re going to be outdoors, you’ll want to plan ahead of time for some extra breaks. I would even make a plan to find a good place to park your vehicle that is out of the sun if you can.

The National Weather Service in Portland put out a reminder through Twitter that will be handy all summer but especially today. Also, are you interested in how cars warm up in the summer? You can read about that here.

It's gonna be a warm day today. So, lets keep heat safety on our minds. Stay hydrated, check on those who are more vulnerable to heat and avoid strenuous activity when outdoors. The most up to date forecast for your area can always be found at https://t.co/3SFImIfeTg. pic.twitter.com/VYjNqiEejn — NWS Portland (@NWSPortland) June 1, 2021

With morning temperatures likely in the 60s, you can’t expect much time for everything to cool down from Tuesday. We will be back to the 80s around lunchtime and on our way to 90 by the late afternoon.

If you want to find some cooler air, you should head out to the Oregon Coast for the day. It’s going to be a hot and sunny day from the Willamette Valley to Idaho (and beyond). Temperatures around 90 degrees in Portland with highs still near 100 for The Dalles today.

The record high for Portland today is 98 and we are likely to fall short of that today. We have now topped off over 80 degrees for four straight days, one of those in the mid-90s. Today will make day five!

The heat is from the slow-moving building ridge of high pressure that you can see in the graphic below. That massive hill of orange that is extending through California all the way to the border of the United States and Canada. Temperatures have been climbing for days, but we are nearing the back edge of this ridge which means our forecast should be changing near the end of the workweek.

A stronger onshore flow should help us cool down along the Oregon Coast and eventually into the greater Portland metro area by the weekend. For now, that massive ridge of high pressure is controlling our conditions out here.

These temperatures are even warm for July and August! Anytime we are in the 90s, we are above average.

Lastly, I want to mention the dry and breezy conditions for the Columbia Basin today. This is going to increase the fire danger in this region. You will want to make sure that you are extremely cautious today and refrain from engaging with fire. The relative humidity is very low and the wind is going to be whistling a bit louder today.

It will not be nearly as low around the Willamette Valley, but east of the Cascades it is dry. There are requests for burn bans locally around the valley as well. Air quality has taken a bit of a hit, too, because of the high pressure that has kept conditions stagnant around here.

If you’re going to be moving around today, make sure to do it early.