Here comes round 2! Atmospheric river targeting PNW

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) –– Are you ready for another soggy day? You’ll be starting off the day with rain as more low-level moisture works in by the morning hours. This is likely going to stick around for the morning and early afternoon. As the afternoon approaches, we may start to see the rain turn into patchy showers. There may be some pockets once again that could drop some larger totals fairly quickly. The higher totals once again probably to the north and along the Oregon coast. Notice for the morning hours that you’ll likely be dry east of the Cascades. That shouldn’t last all day though, I do expect that moisture to make it across the Cascades.

What is supplying this system with moisture? Well, it looks like we may have another atmospheric river in place. You can visualize this with the graphic below (the band of yellow, orange and red). High pressure is directing this hose from the west to the east right to areas of Oregon. As we look at this weather model, it is likely that the heaviest of that rain will target the Oregon coast. Locations like Tillamook will probably come up on top as far as rain totals go Friday. Eventually, that moisture will sag south and that high pressure will cut this atmospheric river off.

Let us take a look at some of the rain totals for this system:

It is likely that many Oregon coast locations will come away with .75 – 1.25″ of rain. We may even have some isolated areas capturing a bit more than that. Right now weather models are pushing around .50″ for Portland and Vancouver. It’s more than possible that we capture more than that. Notice that we have some very light rain east of the Cascades, too. I wouldn’t plan on a lot of rain because of the shadow effect, but some should carry over.

Below is the excessive rainfall outlook for Friday morning to Saturday morning. Locations in Washington and Oregon are again in the marginal risk. It’s possible we have some flash flood issues and local flooding. Try to get those leaves out of the way for the sewers.

Lastly, we may have a few gusty moments on Friday. The strongest winds will likely be around areas of the Oregon coast, but we can’t rule out some gusts in the valley pushing 30-35 mph.